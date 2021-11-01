



French industrial and electro/rock act PORN – now rebranded under the full name of Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – is showing no signs of slowing down; following the release of We are the Stranglings and a corresponding remix album earlier in 2021, the band is already hard at work on a new record for the next year, with “Dive Deep into the Night” acting as its first single. Released on October 29 and available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp and Spotify, the song indicates front man Philippe Deschemin delving further into his ’80s influences, citing the likes of Tears For Fears, INXS, The Cure, and Depeche Mode, while infusing the darker, rockier touches that have driven the band’s sound up to now. Mastered by Aaron Sadrin, Let Your Obsessions Run Wild is expected to be released in March of 2022 via Les Disques Rubicon, with further singles to appear until then.











Mixed by Chris Vrenna (Tweaker, Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails), the band’s previous album, We are the Stranglings was released on March 12; the subsequent remix album appeared on September 23, featuring remixes by The Anix, KANGA, DK-Zero, Priest, Sidewalks and Skeletons, and more.

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)