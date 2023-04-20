



Public Image Ltd, or PiL as the band is known to many, has announced the release of a new studio album and a European and U.K. tour. The band’s eleventh studio effort, writing and recording for End of World began during PiL’s 40th anniversary tour in 2018 amid what founder/frontman John Lydon calls a “massive explosion of ideas.” Among those ideas are some of the most personal pieces of songwriting in the band’s oeuvre, with the album announcement following the death of Nora, Lydon’s wife of more than four decades, from Alzheimer’s on April 5. The “Hawaii” single released this past January was written as a love letter to Nora, in which John reflects on their life together and their happiest moments in Hawaii. The second single, “Penge” was released on April 11, six days after Nora passed away, and which Lydon describes as “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.” Of the album, he says, “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” further commenting that “Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans.” End of World marks PiL’s first album of new material since 2015’s What the World Needs Now…, and will be released on August 11 via PiL Official via Cargo Records. Public Image Ltd will then be hitting the road from September 8 to October 31, performing in Athens, Hamburg, Prague, Madrid, Lisbon, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Helsinki, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Bristol, Brighton, Aberdeen, Manchester, Coventry, London, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the PiL website. The band is currently comprised of Lydon with longtime members Lu Edmonds (ex-The Damned), Bruce Smith (The Pop Group, ex-The Slits), and Scott Firth (Steve Winwood, Elvis Costello).









Public Image Ltd

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Cargo Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)