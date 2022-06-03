



From the band’s forthcoming Less to Heaven album comes Psyclon Nine’s latest single and music video, titled “Money and Sex and Death.” Darkly ritualistic and insistent in its rhythms, as well as in the accompanying visuals, founder and front man Nero Bellum explains the song’s themes as relating to the “excitement we feel when we see the world burning around us,” and the entertainment value we derive from collective misery and misfortune. The video was directed by Richard (St1tch) Thomas and shot by Blind7Photography, further driving Bellum’s assertion that “I am presenting your reflection to yourself.”







“Money and Sex and Death” is the first single from Less to Heaven, which follows up on 2018’s Icon of the Adversary; due for release on August 5 via Metropolis Records, the new record will be available on all digital and physical formats, with pre-orders launching soon. In addition, Psyclon Nine will be embraking on the Road to Hell Tour of the U.S from June 7 to July 3; support acts include Seven Factor and Our Frankenstein, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via the bands’ websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)