



As the band performs the final dates of the From Hell and Back Tour, Psyclon Nine has released a companion to last year’s acclaimed Less to Heaven. Released on March 10 via Metropolis Records, More to Hell presents an amalgam of remixes and new material recorded during the same sessions; along with Psyclon Nine founder and mastermind Nero Bellum, contributing remixers includes Suicide Commando, Snakes of Russia, Jay E, Pitch Black, and SKOLD. More to Hell is available now in digital and CD formats, with Less to Heaven also available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. At the time of this article, Psyclon Nine has three remaining dates on the From Hell and Back Tour, taking place on March 16 in Salt Lake City, March 17 in Las Vegas, and concluding on March 18 in Los Angeles. From there, the band will then be among the headliners at the Dark Force Festival in Pasippany, NJ on March 31; additional information on the festival can found on the Dark Force Fest website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)