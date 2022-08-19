



Having recently completed a Summer tour of North America, today, August 19 marks the release of Less to Heaven, the latest opus from longstanding dark electro/metal act Psyclon Nine. On top of that, the band is marking the occasion with the unveiling of a new music video for the album track “See You All In Hell,” directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, the track exemplary of founder and front man Nero Bellum’s signature brand of industrialized metal with doom-laden electronics and an insidiously cinematic ambience. His repeated snarls of “There is no god” in the chorus bear the trademarks of Psyclon Nine’s sardonically blasphemous output, while also bearing a relation to Bellum’s Not My God side project with Tim Sköld.







“See You All In Hell” follows the “Money and Sex and Death” single released this past June, marking the second video single from Less to Heaven. Released via Metropolis Records, Less to Heaven is now available to purchase on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; also available is an autographed CD digipak, as well as two boxed sets, each hand-numbered and limited to 99 copies – the boxed sets include exclusive items like enamel pins, a T-shirt, fold-out poster, all housed in a custom styled box. Less to Heaven follows up on 2018’s Icon of the Adversary.





Psyclon Nine

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Industrialism Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)