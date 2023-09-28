



Although the French avant-garde collective’s third studio album, Mekanïk Destruktïẁ Kommandöh is widely regarded as the most acclaimed and iconic record from Magma. With 2023 marking the album’s fiftieth anniversary, Prophecy Productions has announced a special boxed set to celebrate; containing seven vinyl LPs, the collection features the original album, live recordings, and other rare materials related to MDK, much of which is previously unreleased and/or appearing on vinyl for the first time. Une Histoire de Mekanïk – 50 Years of Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh is due for release on October 6, limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, with pre-orders available now.

Originally released on May 6, 1973, Mekanïk Destruktïẁ Kommandöh solidified Magma’s experimental merger of progressive, jazz, and symphonic music, with lyrics sung in the fictional Kobaïan language created by founders Christian Vander and Klaus Blasquiz – a style referred to as Zeuhl; an earlier recording of the album had initially been refused by the record company before being eventually released in 1989 as Mekanïk Kommandöh, with the alternate take featuring a rawer and more percussive take, along with an introduction by Vander.

