



As the band’s thirteenth album approaches its release date, PRONG has revealed a lyric video for it’s latest single, the title track “State of Emergency.” This marks the fourth single from the record, further showcasing what founder/frontman Tommy Victor calls “a typical example of my style,” full of the longstanding band’s furious blend of genre-bending heavy metal grooves infused with melodies and atmospheres indicative of post-punk, industrial, and hard-hitting rock. “I like all kinds of music,” Victor states, explaining that the 11 tracks on State of Emergency cover many facets of PRONG’s established “very guitar-oriented” sound; produced by Steve Evetts (Greg Puciato, Sepultura, King Yosef), the album was first teased in early 2023 with “Breaking Point,” originally a standalone single ultimately followed up by “Non-Existence,” “The Descent,” and now “State of Emergency.” Furthermore, the album concludes with a cover of the Rush classic “Working Man,” with Victor stating that the Canadian rock act was “the first power trio I ever saw live, and I was blown away by them.” Due to arrive on October 6 via Steamhammer/SPV, State of Emergency will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.







With Orwellian and dystopian themes that Victor says are “all rather dark, threatening, and heavy,” State of Emergency follows up on 2017’s Zero Days, making it the first full-length PRONG album in six years; the band had released the Age of Defiance digital EP in late 2019. Furthermore, the band will be touring Europe with fellow New York alt. metal act Life of Agony throughout November. following a performance in Clifton, NJ on October 20. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via PRONG’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)