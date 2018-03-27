PRONG releases new music video prior to West Coast tour

Mar 2018 27

PRONG releases new music video prior to West Coast tour0

One of the thrashier and aggressive tracks on the band’s 2017 Zero Days album, alt. metal power trio PRONG has released a music video for “Forced into Tolerance,” premiering on Blabbermouth. Of the video, vocalist/guitarist Tommy Victor comments, “It represents the no-frills, in-your-face relentlessness of the track. It’s our response to being told what to think and believe by everyone.”
 

 
The video comes mere days before the band is to embark on a West Coast tour with hybrid metal/hip-hop act Powerflo, which begins on March 29 in Phoenix, AZ. “We are very happy to announce this run of shows with these guys,” Victor says, “two hard-hitting bands whose members have a great history together! It seems to me that the shows are going to be high energy and intense!” Powerflo features Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog, Biohazard’s Billy Graziadei, and ex-Fear Factory bassist/guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers.

 

PRONG
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Powerflo
Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

