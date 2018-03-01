PRONG announces West Coast dates for Zero Days Tour with Powerflo





Alt. metal power trio PRONG will be conducting a West Coast leg of the tour in support of the band’s latest album, Zero Days. Joining the band for these dates is Powerflo, a heavy metal/hip-hop hybrid act that features Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog on vocals and former Fear Factory bassist/guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers. “It really makes a lot of sense,” says PRONG front man Tommy Victor, expressing his excitement at the West Coast run, “two hard hitting bands whose members have a great history together! It seems to me that the shows are going to be high energy and intense!” The Zero Days West Coast Tour begins on March 29 in Phoenix, AZ and continues through to March 8 in San Diego, CA, with further dates to be added; a full listing can be found on the PRONG website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)