



Having developed their own particular brand of darkly tinted electro and goth/rock, the husband-and-wife duo of Valerie Abbey and Abbey Nex – collectively known as Abbey Death – has announced a new single, titled “Death is For the Living.” “It’s been a year of deaths and close calls,” Valerie explains, drawing inspiration from newscasts during the tumultuous events of 2020 and the heavy amount of media sensationalism surrounding them; “I started writing this brooding-abrasive yet chilly romanticized track to give a traditional dark intensity back to the meaning of death in a remote, stylistic statement.” Joining the duo as a guest vocalist on the single is TheDestructPrinciple’s Addam Robert Paul, who comments, “Hearing the soundscapes they crafted – and Valerie’s haunting vocals – touched me at a specific time of mental turmoil and culminated in a very potent and unsympathetic delivery of my current thought process.” Abbey Nex shares the sentiment as he praises Paul’s contribution as having put the song “in a wild new dimension.” Recorded in the couple’s newly built studio, “Death is For the Living” is being released via Projekt Records as a digital name-your-price item on July 27. This marks the first new original material from the band since the 2018 Ethos EP, the pair having covered the Genesis hit “Land of Confusion” as a standalone single in 2020. In addition, Abbey Death and TheDestructPrinciple will be performing at The Church in Lebanon, PA on August 13; additional details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)