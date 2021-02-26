



Canadian industrial/rock act Projekt F has unveiled the music video for “Nine Lives,” the first single off the band’s forthcoming 1987 EP. Further showcasing the exploration of retro and synthwave textures heard on 2019’s 1986 EP, the distinctly ’80s inspired video for “Nine Lives” was directed and edited by bassist William Hicks, with footage shot during Projekt F’s live performances in support of 1986 in Quebec. Of the song, Hicks explains the lyrics to be “the most personal” he has yet written, commenting that “It was a very difficult but cathartic experience to write and release that song,” which is now available to purchase via Bandcamp, mastered by vocalist and synth player Jonh M.Miller.











Founded in 2009 by Miller and Hicks, Projekt F has garnered critical acclaim over the course of four EPs, one full-length album, and numerous live performances that have seen the band share the stage with the likes of Motionless in White, DOPE, Combichrist, and festivals like Kinetik, GothFest, and Montral Fetish Week-End. A release date for the upcoming 1987 EP has not yet been announced, though it is set to appear later in 2021.

Projekt F

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)