Project Pitchfork announces second entry in latest album trilogy





German darkwave group Project Pitchfork will release a new album, Fragment, on October 25. The record will be available in standard and deluxe CD editions, the latter including a second CD of remixes created by front man Peter Spilles, along with two bonus tracks. The deluxe two-disc edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, coming in an 80 page hardbound book designed by SeasonZero and featuring art from Silent View and lyrics.

Fragment marks the second Project Pitchfork album of 2018, the second entry in an experimental trilogy that began with Akkretion, which was released in January; the standard and deluxe editions of the album are available for pre-order now via Storming the Base.

Project Pitchfork

Trisol Music Group GmbH

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)