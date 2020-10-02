



Politically charged and belligerent as ever, industrial/rock act Project .44 pays tribute to the band’s hometown with the release of the new single, “Chicago.” Hot off the heels of the 15th anniversary editions of the 2005 The System Doesn’t Work and accompanying The System Reworked remix album this past May, followed in June by the 12-inch “Time to Fight” single, the new single comes with three remixes by fellow industrial rabble rousers Adoration Destroyed, Riotlegion, and Biocarbon13, with production by longtime Project .44 associate The Thump and mastering by Rob Robinson of Hate Dept. and Sergeant Sawtooth; the “Chicago” single is the latest release off the band’s latest full-length album (The Storm Before) Reform, released digitally on September 18.







Additionally, Project .44 will be appearing as one of the supporting acts on the upcoming Pigface “everywhere all at once” stream on October 10, along with Curse Mackey, Ruby, DogTablet, and more. The concert was shot during Pigface’s 2019 appearance at Chicago’s Thalia Hall with five cameras and multi-track audio; as part of the band’s now ongoing Stay the F*ck Inside virtual tour, 50% of proceeds from ticket sales for the stream will be donated to each of the 65 venues involved through the band’s partnership with NoonChorus, with donations also being made to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the band’s crew, agent, band members, and a fund to replenish out-of-date work permits. As well, a live auction will be held featuring Pigface rarities, with 50% of those proceeds going toward Black Lives Matter, NIVA, Black Kids Swim, Hope For the Day, and more. Tickets, VIP packages, and additional information can be found on the Martin Atkins website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)