



Chicago industrial/rock band Project .44 persists in the face of unfortunate circumstances and ongoing turmoil; 2020 proved to be a momentous year for the group with the anniversary reissues of 1999’s Look Me in the Eye and 2005’s The System Doesn’t Work, as well as several singles. Now, the band presents the long-awaited (The Storm Before) Reform album, first with an official CD release exclusively on Bandcamp; released on November 5, the record is the culmination of 15 years of writing and production, following up on the aforementioned The System Doesn’t Work and its The System Reworked remix companion. According to vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Chri5 Harri5, the 15 year gap “doesn’t matter because our sound is not changing!” The record had previously been available at festivals like ColdWaves, Sanctuary, SXSW, and Mechanismus in a limited edition cassette and EP form; the album will be released in an official digital format in December.







With the album track “capiTOLL” available to preview stream, the album also features the singles “Murder Weapon,” “Forty-Four,” “REVOLuTIoN(G),” and “Chicago,” as well as remixes – not available on the impending digital release – by Skatenigs, Die Warzau, and Cyanotic. Mastered by Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, Hate Dept., Black Line) and produced by Steven Seibold (Hate Dept., Standalone, Pigface), and The Thump, (The Storm Before) Reform also features guest performances by Seibold, EN ESCH, and Erica “Lady E” Dilanjian (EN ESCH, Slick Idiot, Lords of Acid). Additionally, the album features Project .44’s final recordings with guitarist/vocalist Jason McNinch, who passed away in October of 2017; currently, bassist Charles Levi is enduring hospitalization, with Harri5 commenting that “our focus is there and we would love if you can all say another prayer for him as he battles back.”

