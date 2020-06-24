



With a new EP on the way, Chicago industrial/rock band Programmable Animal now presents the music video for the track “Backstabber.” Marking the first new material from the band since the release of End of the Tail in 2018, the song sees Programmable Animal founder and front man Drepsea – a.k.a. Anthony Wonaitis – working with the legendary Sean Beavan (8MM, Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, 3TEETH), who produced and mixed the track; the song will also be available to stream via Spotify. Of the song, Wonaitis states, “I’m tired of the polarization separating us one by one from each other. I’m tired of the liars, cheaters, backstabbers, abusers, narcissists, and everyone causing malevolent actions towards others.”







Making its premiere on MetalInsider.net, the video features Wonaitis joined by guitarist Trent Streeter and Comasoft drummer Jay Ramirez; edited by Drepsea and directed by Jacob Gardner, “Backstabber” offers the first taste of the upcoming One Step to Hell, which will be released later in 2020.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)