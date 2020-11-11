



After the release of the “Backstabber” single in July of this year, CHicago industrial/metal act Programmable Animal has announced the release of a new full-length album, titled One Step to Hell. Thematically, the record follows the story of founder/vocalist Drepsea – a.k.a. Anthony Wonaitis – as he relates episodes in his life; “I’ve endured some troubling experiences this past year-and-a-half,” he explains, “dealing with narcissistic backstabbing people, the effects of others using drugs and impacting me, the death of a loved one, and a loved one almost dying due to heroin overdose, resulting in me having to perform CPR on them (due to cardiac arrest) until the paramedics arrived.” These events, he further elaborates, led to the record being “blood, sweat, and tears… literally,” with One Step to Hell presenting a message of perseverance and pushing through the chaos and pain. Produced and mixed by Sean Beavan (8MM, Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, 3TEETH), the album was released today, November 11, via Negative Gain Productions, along with a music video for the opening title track, making its premiere on New Noise Magazine .









Programmable Animal

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Sean Beavan

Website (SOS Management), Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)