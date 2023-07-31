



Hide Tepes has already proven a most versatile talent releasing music as Carrion, under his own name, and as a member of MissFit Toys. Now, he has revealed his latest project, Brides, releasing its first single this past Saturday, July 29. With a vibrant electronic dance beat and a sneering bass tone that should appeal to old school goths, “Crystalline” is the first taste of a forthcoming EP, titled Letters From a Holy Nowhere, comprised of tracks “made for no one but myself with no real plan in mind.” Tepes further explains that Brides and the “Crystalline” single were “never intended as anything other than a way to kill some time and mess around.” Brides is now available on Bandcamp, released via Produkt42.







July 9 saw the release of The Heartless, which followed the Anti-Static collaboration with Morgue VVitch, the two singles intended to signal a fourth full-length album from Carrion to be titled Hell Above Heaven Below; progress on the album was halted in late June following a hard drive failure, with attempts to recover the files – including lyrics, artwork, sound design, recordings, mixes, and more – now in effect.

Brides

Bandcamp

Carrion

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Produkt 42

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)