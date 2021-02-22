



With February 24 – 24.2 – marking EBM day throughout Europe and the global indsutrial/EBM scene, Pro Patria will be celebrating with the release of a new album. Showcasing 13 brand new tracks of the Italian/Belgian band’s own brand of the genre, Godless is due for release via Insane Records on February 24, with the opening “Razorblade” and the closing “Fearless” available to preview via Bandcamp; additionally, music videos for “Razorblade” and “Angel” were teased in July and December of 2020, respectively. The album marks the fouth full-length release from Pro Patria, and the third since founding member Peter Vercauteren resurrected the project in 2017 with the release of Back to Basics, followed in 2019 by Executioner, and the Naked EBM EP in 2020. Godless is available to pre-order in CD and digital formats on Bandcamp, with the physical edition arriving on March 15 and limited to 200 hand-numbered copies in six-panel digipak.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)