



Following the Swedish post-punk and shoegaze band’s tenth anniversary this year, Principe Valiente has signed with Metropolis Records for the release of a new album. Due to appear in early 2022, Barricades will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders soon to appear; Barricades marks the band’s follow-up to 2019’s Oceans. Additionally, the new year will see Aenaos Records issuing a vinyl edition of the band’s 2011 self-titled debut, limited to 200 hand-numbered copies. Earlier this year, Principe Valiente released the Debut Album – 10 Years (Alternative Version) EP as a name-your-price item, featuring selections from the 2011 album recreated by vocalist Fernando Honorato in collaboration with Adam K. Stilson, who mixed and mastered the EP at Decade Studios in Chicago; with saxophonist Jonathon T. Freund appearing on the track “Before You Knew Me,” the band calls this tenth anniversary EP “a fine collection of tunes made for loving, reflection, and contemplation through nights, days, and dawns.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)