Primitive Race releases lyric video, donates album sales to MusiCares throughout 2018





Primtive Race has released a lyric video for the track “Cranial Matter” off the band’s acclaimed sophomore album, Soul Pretender, which was released on November 3, 2017 via Metropolis Records. The album featured ex-Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley and Melvins drummer Dale Crover joining the core lineup of Chris Kniker, Erie Loch, and guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite; six days following its release, Mosley passed away. In honor of Mosley, Primitive Race has announced that 100% of album sales in 2018 will be donated to MusiCares to benefit substance abuse treatments for artists battling addiction. Established in 1989 and incorporated in 1993, the primary purpose of MusiCares was to provide aide for musicians in need during times of financial, personal, or medical crisis; the foundation is affiliated with the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences,







Of the track, Kniker states that “it was punk rock that ear worms the listener to singing along without knowing the words,” further referring to it as “a classic example of Chuck doing what he did best.” Mosley had commented on his involvement on the record, “I couldn’t say no to doing the record,” and that “ideas just came pouring out.” He went on to say that “just good heavy riffs and grooves really sucked me in. The melodies and words came super easy with this music. Even though it’s a whole different vibe, it brought out a side of me I haven’t experienced since writing with Faith No More.” Soul Pretender is now available in CD and digital formats.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)