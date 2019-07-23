



With the album’s August 9 release date rapidly approaching, collaborative industrial and alternative rock act Primitive Race has released the Toshi Kasai reimagining of the title track from Cranial Matter, the remix companion to the band’s 2017 album Soul Pretender. As Kasai had participated in engineering and tracking the drums for Soul Pretender, band founder Chris Kniker states his involvement to have been “a perfect fit,” elaborating that “I already knew he was a hell of a remixer from the work he did with Buzz (Melvins) on a KMFDM EP we worked on together previously. I’m very happy with what he did.”







Toshi Kasai’s remix of “Cranial Matter” stands alongside remixes and reinterpretations of songs from Soul Pretender by the likes of Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), Dave “Rave” Ogilvie (Skinny Puppy, Jakalope), Phil “Philo” Owen (Skatenigs, Revolting Cocks), Paul Leary (Butthole Surfers), and more. Also included on the album is the original track “Your Heart In Real Time,” which features vocals by Chris Connelly in a special tribute to the band’s late vocalist Chuck Mosley, who died on November 9, 2017, six days after the release of Soul Pretender. The digital Bandcamp edition of Cranial Matter includes an additional three remixes by Crabbi (Pop Will Eat Itself), John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), and Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau); the album will also be released in CD format, with pre-orders for both versions available via Bandcamp and the Metropolis Records webstore.

