



More than four years after its release, a vinyl edition of the debut self-titled record from industrial/alternative collective Primitive Race has been issued. Limited to 100 copies, with less than 20 remaining at the time of this article’s publication, the album is now presented in a wine red vinyl 33rpm edition, crowdfunded via QRates; originally released in August 2015 in CD and digital formats via Metropolis Records, Primitive Race is notable for its numerous guest features – among them are Graham Crabb (Pop Will Eat Itself), Tommy Victor (PRONG, Danzig), Kourtney Klein (Nitzer Ebb, Combichrist), Mark “3KSK” Brooks (Night Club, Foreskin 500), Joshua Bradford (Stayte, Simple Shelter), Andi Sex Gang (Sex Gang Children), and Dave “Rave” Ogilvie (Jakalope, Skinny Puppy). The Follow the Leader remix EP followed in September.







Primitive Race was founded by bassist and former Lords of Acid manager/executive producer Chris Kniker, with Erie Loch (Blownload, Exageist), and Mark Geimini Thwaite (Peter Murphy, The Mission, Gary Numan) rounding out the core trio; prior to the album, the band released the Long in the Tooth EP with <PIG>, and would subsequently adopt a more refined and streamlined group dynamic with the later inclusion of drummer Dale Crover (Melvins) and vocalist/guitarist Chuck Mosley (ex-Faith No More) for the 2017 Soul Pretender follow-up. Mosley died less than a week after the record’s release, with a limited edition vinyl of Soul Pretender later appearing with all profits donated to MusiCares. The Cranial Matter remix companion to Soul Pretender was released on August 9 of this year; an InterView with Chris Kniker will be appearing in ReGen ‘s pages before the end of 2019.

The QRates campaign for the new vinyl edition of Primitive Race concludes on February 9, 2020, with each copy running for $23.99.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)