



With the death of front man Chuck Mosley, even as the band released the Cranial Matter remix companion to the 2017 album Soul Pretender, the future of Primitive Race seemed uncertain… until now. “I always said you just don’t replace Chuck Mosley,” states founder and bassist Chris Kniker, “So, to continue Primitive Race, I knew we would need to push into new territory.” Taking his place as the band’s new front man is Mark Hennessy, best known as the vocalist for Kansas alt. rock bands Paw and Godzillionaire; “I was a big fan of Chuck,” Hennessy comments, “so to be carrying the torch in Primitive Race is something special.” Joining the core lineup of Kniker, Erie Loch (WICCID, Blownload, Esther Black), Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, Peter Murphy, Gary Numan), and Dale Crover (Melvins), Hennessy further states that “I’m going to just be myself and work on adding a new element to the band.” Thwaite goes on to say that Hennessy “has a cool vibe,” while Kniker concludes, “I think that Mark brings a whole new tool belt to what we’re doing. It’s exciting to have this new chapter.”

Founded by Kniker in 2013, Primitive Race began as an industrial supergroup, first with the Long in the Tooth EP with <PIG>, and followed by the self-titled debut album, which featured guest contributions from members of PRONG, Stayte, Pop Will Eat Itself, Sex Gang Children, and more. With the addition of Crover on drums and vocalist/guitarist Chuck Mosley (Faith No More, Bad Brains), 2017’s Soul Pretender saw Primitive Race taking on a more streamlined and cohesive post-grunge and alt. rock sound. Mosley died six days after the album’s release, with a limited edition vinyl of Soul Pretender appearing with all profits donated to MusiCares; the Cranial Matter remix companion followed on August 9, 2019, with the band also announcing a new vinyl edition of the self-titled album via QRates campaign, which concludes on February 9.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)