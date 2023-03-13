



Vicious Precious has released her third single of 2023, having begun the year with a proclamation to release one single per month, eventually to culminate in the October release of her latest album under the moniker of Pretty Addicted. Scathing electro, pumping dance beats, and blasphemous punk attitude collide on “Child of the Devil,” written and produced entirely by Precious as her own “devilish lullaby with a message about the toxicity of religion.” Along with the digital single, “Child of the Devil” also comes with a whimsical yet acerbic video directed and edited by Precious, with footage shot by Chris Coello and Tyra Devanney. The single follows “Heather” and “Trauma,” which dropped in January and February of this year, respectively, with the forthcoming album – her fifth overall – following up on Pretty Addicted’s Soul For Sale, released in 2021.









Pretty Addicted

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)