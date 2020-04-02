



From Los Angeles comes Pressure Vessel, presenting a blend of industrialized techno and EBM with the debut album, Ligature. Released on March 20 via the new D.I.Y. WETWIRE imprint, the project is described as a classically industrial blend of analog synths, coldly aggressive rhythms, and sampled atmospheres, “which intermingle both repulsion and desire.” Now available to purchase via Bandcamp as a name-your-price item “due to the world condition,” Ligature was produced by Joey Gonzalez of Blush Response (and whose credits also include remixes for the likes of iVardensphere, 3TEETH, Fear Factory, Mindless Self Indulgence, and Statiqbloom), and mastered by Jeff Swearengin of Sleep Clinic and //TENSE// (and a regular collaborator of Rhys Fulber and Front Line Assembly); the erotically charged cover art was designed by Nedda Afsari – a.k.a. Muted Fawn – whose credits include Drab Majesty, Boy Harsher, and St. Vincent. The project has also announced that a vinyl edition of the album will be coming soon, as well as a remix companion, which will feature contributions by Sleep Clini and Blush Response, as well as Danny Hyde (COIL, Aural Rage).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)