



Challenging artistic and societal norms, Los Angeles activist and experimental musician Precious Child has unveiled a new single and music video in which she takes a vicious stance against transphobia. Making its exclusive premiere on Them this past Wednesday, August 11, “Tear Up” adapts Sleigh Bells’ “All Saints” into a protest anthem honoring victims of social injustice, with the song and video acting as her response against the numerous threats of death and violence she suffered after false accusations were spread over social media related to a viral video taken at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles; the media attention led to violent altercations between anti-trans and trans-rights protesters, with a journalist bludgeoned and at least two stabbings. With “Tear Up,” Precious Child presents what she refers to as “a shout-out to my haters and supporters” in the form of a satirical depiction of what Them calls “transphobes’ worst fears, as well as a sobering expression of the pain and fear their vicious threats cause.”







“Queer solidarity means listening to, trusting, aiding, and seeking out new ways to aid queers at every opportunity,” the artist states; as such, with “Tear Up” now available on Bandcamp, Precious Child will be donating all proceeds toward covering medical costs for one of the stabbing victims, along with a GoFundMe campaign. Additional information on the events that transpired can be read in The Guardian , as well as in the aforementioned Them article . “Tear Up” acts as the leadoff single from Precious Child’s forthcoming album Diary of an Angel Abuser, due for release on August 27.





Precious Child

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)