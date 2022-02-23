



Reviled by the far right wing, Los Angeles artist Precious Child has been challenging societal norms and perceptions of gender and sexuality as an activist and advocate for the queer and transgender communities, now culminating in the release of her first full-length album. AR-15s For Transgender Teens follows the controversial musician’s confrontational and transgressive style of metal, electronic, and goth, showcasing themes of intimacy and abuse, power vs. powerlessness. Featuring guitar and bass by film/TV composer Rani Sharone (Samurai Jack, Puscifer, Thrillsville), the album was produced by Ulrich Wild (Deftones, Static-X); Wild also produced Precious Child’s “Tear Up” and “D E D (Die Every Day)” singles, both released in 2021. AR-15s For Transgender Teens is due for release on February 25, with a music video for “Die Every Day” soon to follow.

Precious Child

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)