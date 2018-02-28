Powerman 5000 announces second leg of U.S. New Wave tour





Having released the New Wave album in October of 2017 and completed the first leg of the following tour, industrial/metal band Powerman 5000 has announced the second leg of the New Wave Tour. Beginning on April 10 in Lubbock, TX and concluding on May 6 in Flagstaff, AZ, this run of shows will include Powerman 5000’s appearance on two iHeart Radio shows in Florida – 98 Rockfest and Earthday Birthday. Further information and a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





Powerman 5000

Pavement Entertainment

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)