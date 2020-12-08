



After releasing the group’s first studio album since 1996, Swedish EBM group Pouppée Fabrikk closes out 2020 with a double-hitter, the first of which is the Burn Forever EP. As the second companion EP to the Armén album released in March, after the late 2019 release of “Only Control,” the track is presented in four versions, with remixes by Blush Response, Kreign, and one by Pouppée Fabrikk; released on December 4, Burn Forever is available digitally via Bandcamp.







In addition, Pouppée Fabrikk’s label Alfa Matrix has also issued a six-CD box set chronicling the band’s recorded output. Released in a limited edition of 500 copies worldwide and containing 42 exclusive tracks, EKM – Anthology 1989-2019 is named for the EKM (Elektronisk Kroppsmusik) movement – a subset of EBM or “physical music that makes you want to get up and move” – that Pouppée Fabrikk is often associated with; the band explains that the collection is not only to reissue their 30 years worth of material, but as an offering to fans frustrated by the numerous concert and festival cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection was also released on December 4, with physical copies available via the Alfa Matrix webstore, while digital versions can be purchased on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)