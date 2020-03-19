



Following up on the 2018 self-titled album, Chicago darkwave act Panic Priest has unveiled a new single, titled “Nighthunter.” Making its premiere via Post-Punk.com , the song was written and performed entirely by Panic Priest’s Jack Armondo, with production and mixing provided by Brian Fox (Wingtips, Ganser) at Altered States Studios; Armondo explains the song to be “about going out and looking to hookup in the wee hours of the night,” further commenting that the titular Nighthunter may be “a victim of their own heartache and the actual prey of their own perceived hunt.” The single serves as the first taste of the upcoming album, Second Seduction, due for release on May 1 via Negative Gain Productions.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)