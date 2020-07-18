



More than a year since making its debut with the “Lost” single, goth/post-punk duo Hallowed Hearts has at last announced the release of a new full-length album, titled Into the Fire. Driven by the instrumental and production prowess of Andrew Sega (IRIS, The Alpha Conspiracy), and the emotive vocals and lyrics of Alex Virlios (Blue Images, CTRL), the album presents what the band hopes will bring “a different perspective to the post-punk renaissance that’s happening right now,” with a combination of modern and contemporary influences. Virlios explains that the lyrics throughout Into the Fire are “memories evoked by the music,” inspired by his travels around the world and the “Little tales of fact and fiction that came to life while on various excursions and adventures.” With the previously released “Lost” and “Shatter” singles, as well as new album track “Electric” available to preview on Bandcamp, Into the Fire will be released digitally on July 31.













