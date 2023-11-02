



2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Roseland NYC Live, the monumental live record from alternative trip-hop act Portishead, and now, the band has issued a new digital edition to celebrate the occasion. Remastered from the original recordings, the new release features three additional tracks that had previously only been available in the accompanying concert film – “Undenied,” “Numb,” and “Western Eyes.” Originally released on November 2, 1998 via Go! Beat, and engineered by Grammy-winning producer Rik Simpson (Jay-Z, PJ Harvey, Coldplay), Roseland NYC Live was recorded and filmed in New York City’s Roseland Ballroom, now no longer in existence; “I’ve always held the memory of this show, which we played before our second album was released,” states Adrian Utley, pointing out that these performances marked the first time several of the new songs to appear on Portishead had been heard by a live audience. He goes on to say, “Great care was taken over the orchestrations and look of the filming. It preceded a year long World tour for us.” Also featured is the band’s then-live drummer Clive Deamer (ex-Hawkwind, Jeff Beck, Alison Moyet), and Will Gregory (Goldfrapp) on oboe and baritone saxophone. The 25th anniversary edition of Roseland NYC Live is available now via all major streaming outlets; Portishead plans to released a CD and two-LP vinyl reissue, with details to follow soon.

Portishead

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)