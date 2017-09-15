PORN returns with first new album in six years





French gothic/industrial rock band PORN will be releasing its third album, titled The Ogre Inside, on October 20 via Echozone. Featuring scattered samples of renowned occultist Aleister Crowley, the album marks the first release of new material from PORN since 2011’s From the Void to the Infinite, with the band stating that “PORN invites you to fight the beast, your very own monster, the Ogre that will devour you.” The band’s blend of ’90s industrial/rock with gothic/metal atmosphere is intended to take listeners on an inner journey to the darkest corners of the mind. In the interim since the last album, PORN released in 2015 the Deconstruct – Covers and Remixes album, while front man Philippe Deschemin published a sci-fi novel, titled Contoyen , two short stories, and released an album with his side project An Erotic End of Times.

