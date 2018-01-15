PORN releases music video for new single featuring Shibari performance





Having released the band’s third album, The Ogre Inside, in October of 2017, French gothic/industrial rock band PORN has unveiled the video for the single “She Holds My Will.” Though the song is one of the more radio friendly tracks on the album, wrought with catchy melodic hooks and lyrics, the video takes a darker turn; directed and edited by Matteo vDiva Fabbiani and Chiara Cerami for VD Pictures and shot in Switzerland, the video features performances by Stjepan Palescak of Zurich’s The Art of Hojōjutsu. Hojōjutsu is better known as the ancestral Japanese bondage art Shibari – or Kinbaku-bi (緊縛美), literally translating to “the beauty of tight binding.” PORN’s Philippe Deschemin explains that the song “describes a kind of bondage/SM relationship” relating to themes of love, death, and sex. As such, the performance signifies that like love, “which can be a destructive force or a creative force,” Hojōjutsu “can be used as an erotic game or as a weapon.” Deschemin further states the while “She Holds My Will” may be the most catchy song on The Ogre Inside, it is “probably the most subversive.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)