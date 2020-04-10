



Having concluded the Mr. Strangler trilogy, French industrial “murder rock” band Porn has announced Mr. Strangler’s Last Words, a collection of remixes from the series’ third volume. Among the contributors are Combichrist, Stabbing Westward, Orgy, Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence, Euringer), Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), The Anix, Ash Code, Lluther, and PORN side project An Erotic End of Times. “It’s an honor for us to have these great bands involved,” says founder and front man Philippe Deschemin, “We can’t wait to share these remixes with our fans.” A release date has not yet been announced for Mr. Strangler’s Last Words.

No Monsters in God’s Eyes-Act III concludes the story of Mr. Strangler, whose struggles with his homicidal and carnal desires were chronicled in the previous entries – embracing them in The Ogre Inside-Act I, and enacting them in The Darkest of Human Desires-Act II. In the third act, the protagonist awaits execution, reflecting on his deeds and conversing with death, while inviting listeners to continue his grim work, which he insists is “the work of God, because if God exists, everything is his. And even the worst monsters are the children of God.” Released on March 9, No Monsters In God’s Eyes-Act III was mastered at Magic Garden Studios in Los Angeles by Brian Lucey, who has worked with Depeche Mode, Marilyn Manson, and Ghost; all three albums in the trilogy are available individually via the PORN Bandcamp, as well as collectively in a three-digipak set.













PORN

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Echozone

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)