



Pop Will Eat Itself has announced that the band wil be performing a special livestream concert on Saturday, December 12. The prominent English alt. rock and coldwave act will be adhering to social and physical distance restrictions as the band members take to the stage at the Islington Assembly Hall in London; the show is part of the esteemed venue’s 50 Free Streams program, which offers free livestreams shows as part of the English government’s £1.57 billion Cultural Recovery Fund to keep venues open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information about this program can be found on the Islington Assembly Hall’s website, while tickets for the Pop Will Eat Itself performance can be obtained on the venue’s event page

