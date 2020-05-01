



Best known as the bassist for trailblazing U.K. industrial/alt. rock bands Pop Will Eat Itself and Sulpher, Davey Bennett has unleashed a new single, “Cannonball,” originally recorded by The Breeders. The song features the U.K. based Bennett collaborating remotely with vocalist Tara Saavedra (Morgue VVitch, Violette Syn) in the U.S., transforming the 1993 grunge/pop hit into an in-your-face electro/industrial rocker. Having long been disccusing the prospect of the cover, Bennett states that his busy touring schedule with various artists prevented its completion until the current COVID-19 crisis; “as soon as I had time to concentrate on it 100%, it fell right into place.” Stating that she immediately said yes at the opportunity to work with Bennett on “Cannonball,” Saavedra comments, “I could already hear it in my head, and I was absolutely thrilled to work on it with him. Even though we recorded in separate studios, in separate countries, on our own, we managed to make it work. It was a unique process and I’m really thankful for the experience.” She has also stressed that the track is not representative of her current work in Morgue VVitch, “so don’t expect MVV to sound like this. It doesn’t.” Even so, Bennett has stated himself to be lucky to have her talents featured on the track, saying that the two “are planning to work more together in the future and can’t wait to see what we can come up with.” The “Cannonball” single was released today, May 1, and is available to stream and download via Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, and GooglePlay.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)