



Aside from a brief reunion tour in 2002, Siouxise and the Banshees ceased activity in 1996, but the prominent post-punk and goth/rock act’s lasting impact is still felt in the genre today. Now, the group’s 1981 singles collection Once Upon a Time is being reissued to vinyl via Polydor Records, with a release date of December 4; remastered from the original 1/4-inch tapes at Abbey Road Studios, Once Upon a Time is presented in a limited edition 180g clear vinyl with newly designed artwork and a collectible Siouxsie and the Banshees poster. With early tracks like “Spellbound,” “Love In a Void,” “Christine,” and “Playground Twist,” the original 1981 collection spent 26 weeks in the U.K. albums chart, released with a tie-in VHS that featured the corresponding music videos for the non-album singles. Pre-orders for Once Upon a Time, including T-shirts, a badge set, and autographed prints, are available via the Siouxsie and the Banshees webstore. This album marks the latest release in Polydor’s reissue series, which began in 2018 with 1979’s Join Hands, 1981’s Juju, 1986’s Tinderbox, and 1987’s Through the Looking Glass.

Siouxsie and the Banshees

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Polydor Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)