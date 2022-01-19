



Pelagic Records has announced the release of the third studio release from Greek progressive and post-rock act Playgrounded, with the title track “The death of Death” acting as the first single. The song presents the album’s overarching themes of dissolution and decomposition, with guitarist Michael Kotsirakis calling it “a study of unity in opposition, a disclosure of contradictory aspects of reality, an expression of their mutual relationship.” With heavy guitar riffs inspired by the likes of Tool and Deftones supplemented by pulsating electronics and glitches that recall the sounds of Moderat and Modeselektor, “The death of Death” is further enhanced by the visuals of director Dimitris Anagnostou and director of photography Yannis Karabatsos; Kotsirakis goes on to explain, “Karabatsos’ sinister photography explores movement in contradictions… black and white, direction and diffusion, alienation and struggle, stillness and life,” depicted by the performances of dancer Theano Xydia, acrobat Yiannna Medvedeva, and Playgrounded.







Founded in 2007, Playgrounded first established itself as a band performing in national and international tours and opening for the likes of Anathema and Nine Inch Nails. The band released the debut Athens EP in 2012, followed in 2017 by the full-length Time with Gravity. The death of Death marks the band’s sophomore album, mixed by C.A. Cederberg (Leprous, Anathema) and mastered by George Tanderø (Satyricon, Madrugada). Within the band’s ranks are an acclaimed composer, producer, and sonologist (keyboardist Orestis Zafeirou), two computer engineers (guitarist Michael Kotsirakis and bassist Odysseas Zafeiriou), a film and TV score composer (vocalist Stavros Markonis), and renowned drum teacher and session player (Giorgos Pouliasis). The death of Death is due for release on March 18 via Pelagic Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)