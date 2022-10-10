



Having recently released her latest musical concoction, Mona Mur is now inviting audiences to join her on a trip down memory lane with the forthcoming release of The Original Band (1984-1986). Cataloging the artist’s output during those formative years, the album revisits Mur’s beginnings in the punk and proto-industrial explosion; with Mur originally from Hamburg and vacillating between Paris and Berlin during those years, the titular band consisted of Einstürzende Neubauten members Alexander Hacke and FM Einheit, along with Crime and the City Solution bassist Thomas Stern, Stricher guitarist Siewert Johannsen, and keyboardist Nikko Weidemann of Moka Efti Orchestra (then known as Flucht Nach Vorn). Following a long series of acclaimed concerts and festival appearances throughout Europe, the band had broken up in the Spring of 1986, with Mur subsequently embarking on her solo career; the Mona Mur Band’s recordings had never been officially released… until now. Recorded and mixed by PIG’s Raymond “Nainz” Watts, and mastered by Moritz Illner, The Original Band (1984-1986) is due to appear via Play Loud! Productions on December 2. With pre-orders available now, the album will be limited to 300 copies, presented in 12-inch vinyl with a glossy cover and inlay featuring liner notes by The Wire ‘s Chris Bohn, and original photographs by Fritz Brinckmann.

In addition to the album, Play Loud! is also releasing two live recordings for streaming and download – the first chronicles the original band’s performance at NDR Studio in Hamburg in the summer of 1985, while the second fast forwards 20 years to Mona Mur’s iconic performance at K44 for the Berlin Super 80 DVD-Box release party in 2005. The latter recording features a band lineup that includes original keyboardist Nikko Weirdemann and bassist Thomas Stern, along with Neubauten guitarist Jochen Arbeit, guitarist Yoyo Röhm, and drummer Kersten Ginsberg. Like The Original Band (1984-1986), The Original Band Live at NDR (1985) and Live at K44 Berlin (2005) will be released on December 2, with pre-orders available now.

