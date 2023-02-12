



Ben Christo has certainly stayed busy over the years fronting dark rock outfit Diamond Black, collaborating with the likes of PIG and Therapy?, and as the longtime guitarist for The Sisters of Mercy. Even as he gears up for the latter band’s first U.S. tour in over 14 years, he found the time to also work with Chicago darkwave act Plasmata on the new single, “You Call Him the Devil.” A reworking of the song “Ten Bells” from the 2021 Portraits of Pain EP, which Plasmata’s Trent Jeffries refers to as “a sort of Jack the Ripper manifesto,” the new single features Christo’s distinctive gothic arrangements and fiery guitar work; of his interpretation, Christo states that he “loved the freedom I was given to rework the track; in that I could use whatever I liked from the original stems and then add my own instruments and vocals.” “You Call Him the Devil” also places an even stronger emphasis on guest vocalist Aly Jados of Blood People, with Christo commenting that “The spite and grit of Aly’s vocal was one of the things that really jumped out at me, and I was inspired to build this version around that dark energy.” Of the collaboration, Jados adds, “Working with Plasmata was so great, they really just let me do my thing. They were open to any ideas I had; we were just on the same page. I was stoked about the way the song turned out and it was partially due to their laid-back approach in the studio. Really awesome people.”











A lyric video for “You Call Him the Devil,” produced by Scott Kennedy and Craig Gowans, premiered on Post-Punk.com on February 7, the day of the single’s release, now available on Bandcamp. This marks the second in a series of remixes, following the August 2022 release of the Leviathaneurysm remix of “Leviathan” by William Faith of The Bellwether Syndicate; Faith had produced, recorded, and mixed the Portraits of Pain EP, which was released on June 14, 2021.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)