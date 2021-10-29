



Máriusz Bari (PlanetDamage) and Brian Graupner (The Gothsicles) have formed an unholy alliance to call upon the powers of the Elder Gods in their aptly named Sanity Checks. With a decidedly club-centric EBM and electro/industrial sound, the pair’s self-titled debut EP draws on the tropes of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos and tabletop role-playing games “with a splash of don’t take this seriously.” Mastered by Reza Udhin (Implant, Killing Joke) of Cryonica Audio Mastering, and with artwork by Sándor Bíró, the side project showcases two original tracks, with each appearing in an alternate version, and given the remix treatment by God Module and Psyence Fiction; the title track is available to preview stream now, while the EP can be pre-ordered digitally on Bandcamp, releasing on November 5 via Tigersquawk Records.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)