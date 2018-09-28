Planet B announces debut album featuring Martin Atkins





Ipecac Recordings has announced the release of the debut album from punk/hip-hop act Planet B. With the band comprised of Justin Pearson and hip-hop producer Luke Henshaw, the self-titled debut album strives for a production mentality free from the boundaries of genre; blending elements of industrial, rock, and cinematic horror soundscapes with politically charged lyrics that rail against “the lack of humanity in the world and particularly in the US’s current administration,” Planet B features 11 tracks sure to appeal to fans of the likes of Death Grips and Ho99o9, with the album to be released on November 23. Among the many notable guest musicians appearing on the album are drummer/producer extraordinaire Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd., Pigface, MINISTRY, Killing Joke), guitarist Nick Zinner (The Yeah Yeah Yeahs), and The Locust members Gabe Serbian and Joseph Karam. Pre-orders for the album are available via Bandcamp.









Planet B

Facebook, Bandcamp

Ipecac Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)