



Following shortly after the announcement of the “metaltronic” act’s sophomore album, Planepacked reveals the first indications of what Transactinides has to offer with the “War Song” single. Having made its premiere on V13 on January 28, the track showcases Jessica Kagan’s signature blend of varying styles of electronic and metal – relentless metal guitar riffs and percussion, manic synth passages underscored by caustic bass, and vocoder-drenched vocal melodies. “I learned how to sing, early in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kagan explains, the song presenting Planepacked’s first material possessing sung vocals, a quality she goes on to say acts as a “proving ground for musical ideas I plan to explore in future Planepacked albums.” Furthermore, “War Song” and the instrumental “Sacrificial Anode” B-side mark Kagan’s first new music since her gender transition, the themes celebrating her identity and the LGBTQ+ community’s battle against prejudice; as the first taste of Transactinides, Kagan combines her views on gender and sexuality with the more expansive themes of science, technology, and physics. Transactinides is due to appear on April 8, while the “War Song” single is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp; it follows the 2017 Critical Mass album, as well as the Polyhedron and Alien Minds: Music For Stellaris EPs released in 2015 and 2019, respectively.





Planepacked/InvisibleSandwichTM

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)