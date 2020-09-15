



Pitchshifter continues to pay homage to its illustrious past with the launching of a new Kickstarter campaign for a new book chronicling the band’s 1998 tour. Authored by vocalist J.S. Clayden, The Broken White Line collects the front man’s entries from the tour, originally published as an online web diary when the band embarked on a tour of the U.S.A. with Gravity Kills, Junkie XL, and Cold; in 1998, this was one of the first major instances of a musical group utilizing the internet in its still early stages, when the band was touring in support of the www.pitchshifter.com album, which remains to this day Pitchshifter’s best-selling record. Included in the book are numerous photos shot with a digital camera from the period, presented in their untouched and pixelated glory, the text distinctly printed in the Doves Type font. The Broken White Line will be available in a limited edition hardcover publication of approximately 225 pages of black & white print on novel paper with a full color dust jacket cover designed by Clayden; each first edition book will be hand-numbered and signed for all backers of the campaign. With the campaign having within 24 hours surpassed its original goal by more than three times at the posting of this article, with 29 days remaining, other perks included at various tiers include digital albums from Pitchshifter’s discography, along with a live compilation exclusive to the book, and an official signed recreation of the 1998 set list; more information – including a breakdown of specific costs and the publication, production, and packaging schedule – can be found on the Kickstarter campaign page.







Pitchshifter most recently conducted a U.K. tour in November of 2018, which was then followed by the group releasing numerous archival live and demo items via Bandcamp, including the long out-of-print None For All and All For One from the band’s 2006 tour. February 2020 saw the release of a new edition of the Un-United Kingdom EP, featuring a new rendition of the classic song from 1999; this 20th anniversary remix included guest vocals from the likes of Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), Ginger (The Wildhearts), Jason Perry (“A”), Mikee Goodman (Skith), Karl Middleton (Earthtone 9), and Colin Doran (Hundred Reasons).

Pitchshifter

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)