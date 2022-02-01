



Practitioners of horror-themed irreverence Pitch Black Manor’s Night Creeps only helped to solidify the band’s comeback as a new force to be reckoned with in the landscape of modern underground music. “Hellions” marked the first taste of the album’s bombast, now given a visual accompaniment in which the schmaltzy, campy, low-budget flights of classic horror and sci-fi that tickled the group’s fancy in youth collide; with a driving rhythm, squelching keyboard lines, and boisterous, unhinged vocals that encourage the listener to “Be calm and run for your lives,” the trio of Joshua Bentley, Lyle Erickson, and Chad Fifer present a “Bigger, badder, stronger, madder, leaner, and meaner” sonic barrage that helped to earn Night Creeps a spot on ReGen ‘s Top 50 Albums of 2021. Of the video, Bentley comments, “It’s a silly video, but it’s fun.” Released today, February 1, “Hellions” is available to view on YouTube, while Night Creeps is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp. The band is currently writing new material, while also gearing up for potential live shows and further video shoots in 2022.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)