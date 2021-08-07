



Comeback stories are a dime-a-dozen, but it’s not often that one can return to the glory daze of one’s youth and reform the band one was part of as a teen; such was the case for Joshua Bentley, Lyle Erickson, and Chad Fifer when they resurrected Pitch Black Manor from the eldritch days of their adolescence, releasing the Monster Classics debut album in July of 2020. Two more singles followed later that year, as well as a remix by The Gothsicles, but now the horrorholic trio has announced a second full-length effort, titled Night Creeps; encouraging listeners to “Be calm and run for your lives,” the new album finds the band “twice as deadly in the sequel,” continuing to build on the gothed out horror-themed post-punk vibrancy of the previous outing, with the track “Hellions” now available to preview. With all 10 tracks written, recorded, and produced by Pitch Black Manor, mixed and mastered by Erik Peabody at Viking Guitar Productions, Night Creeps will be released digitally on August 13, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.







Originally formed in Illinois by Bentley, Erickson, and Fifer, Pitch Black Manor’s initial run from 1990-1995 saw the band opening for the likes of The Legendary Pink Dots and The Electric Hellfire Club. Since then, Bentley went on to form The Human Aftertaste and Hot Candy Idols, while Ericson went on to form Spider Translator, as well as joining Bentley as a member of The Human Aftertaste. Fifer began a career as a filmmaker and solo musician, appearing in the H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society’s production of The Call of Cthulhu; best known as the co-host of the H.P. Lovecraft Literary Podcast: H.P. Podcraft, he also wrote, scored, and voiced the lead role in the 2007 animated feature The Chosen One, directed and co-written by his Podcraft partner Chris Lackey (with an early recording by Pitch Black Manor appearing on the soundtrack).

Pitch Black Manor

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)