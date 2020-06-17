



Illinois post-punk and goth/rock act Pitch Black Manor has returned after a 25-year-long hibernation, with the band announcing the release of a new album. Scheduled for release to provide listeners with “a soundtrack for your Halloween party,” Monster Classics presents 13 new tracks from the band, with two tracks – “Going Down” and “Ghoul Fever” – now available to stream via SoundCloud. During the band’s initial run in the mid-’90s, Pitch Black Manor opened for the likes of The Legendary Pink Dots and The Electric Hellfire Club, whose Thomas Thorn produced Side A of the band’s demo in the early ’90s. From the band, Joshua Bentley went on to form The Human Aftertaste and Hot Candy Idols. Lyle Erickson would join Bentley as a member of The Human Aftertaste and also went on to form Spider Translator, while Chad Fifer became a filmmaker and solo musician and is perhaps best known as a co-host of the H.P. Lovecraft Literary Podcast: H.P. Podcraft. “Ghoul Fever” made its premiere on the 500th episode of the podcast on May 21, with Fifer announcing that the album is due for release in mid-July on Bandcamp, with a limited edition USB version of the album available to those who e-mail the band at PitchBlackManor@gmail.com.









Pitch Black Manor

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)