



Although anticipation for the event is high, Pigface has announced the cancellation of its headlining appearance at a planned benefit for band mate and icon of the underground music scene Charles Levi. Originally scheduled to take place at The Metro in Chicago on February 11, the band has stated that a show of value could not be provided due to the rising number of Covid infections, as well as issues with work permits and travel restrictions thus affecting the band’s international lineup. Pigface expresses regret at the unfortunate circumstances while encouraging fans to donate to the GoFundMe campaign organized by Wolf Dodge to assist in covering Levi’s medical costs.







Best known for his work in My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Levi has been a staple of the underground music scene since the late ’80s as a member of and/or contributor to such bands as Project .44, ConformCo, H3llb3nt, Black From the Dead, Die Warzau, Sister Machine Gun, Haloblack, KMFDM, Sheep On Drugs, The Urban Soundtrack, and of course Pigface. He was hospitalized in late October of 2021, with Dodge providing full details of his treatment and recovery on the GoFundMe campaign, with a projected goal of $30,000. Organized by his Project .44 band mate Chris Harris, the February 11 performance featuring Pigface as the headliner had been announced on December 21; efforts are being made to continue the event in some capacity, with participation from Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau) Anthony Srock (Final Cut), Bryan Black (Haloblack, Black Asteroid), and Krztoff (BILE) currently in the works, with a new headliner to be announced soon.

Also assisting with the medical costs was the “Fire///Storm” single recorded by Spoils of Grace with Thrill Kill Kult vocalist and Levi’s friend and former band mate Franke “Groovie Mann” Nardiello; released on Halloween, all proceeds from the digital sales of the single are to be donated to Levi.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)