



One of the most beloved staples of the industrial scene for nearly three decades, Pigface announced earlier this year that the eminent “supergroup” would be embarking on its first tour in 14 years. Spearheaded by founder and drummer Martin Atkins, the lineup of musicians that have participated in the band over the years is a vertiable who’s who of modern music; now, at long last and after much speculation and a few dropped hints, the lineup for the impending tour has been officially announced. As part of the regular lineup, the band will feature Atkins joined by EN ESCH (ex-KMFDM), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), Charles Levi (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Greta Brinkman (Druglord), Lesley Rankine (Ruby), Mary Byker (Pop Will Eat Itself), Bradley Bills (CHANT), Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes), Bobdog Caitlin (Evil Mothers), and Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), with a series of special guests appearing on specific dates; among them are Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Fallon Bowman (Amphibious Assault), Ali Jafri (Jafri Music), and experimental violinist and activitst Gaelynn Lea. Additionally, the tour will feature occasional appearances by Jim Marcus (GoFight), Martin King (DogTablet), Krztoff (BILE), Justin Pearson (Planet B), Joe Letz (ex-Combichrist), and more. Of the tour, Atkins comments, “After 27 years, the lineup of Pigface continues to excite, intrigue, frighten, and energize me with the prospects of new collaborations and new lifelong friendships,” further stating his anticipation to once again share the stage with longtime associates that have made their mark in the history of Pigface. “I know there will be bagpipes, sitars, and tears of joy and pain and many old friends joining us along the way.” A complete listing of tour dates and participating musicians can be found on the Pigface Facebook page, as well as on Martin Atkins’ website, with various ticket packages available.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)